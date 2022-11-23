In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 62 cents to $84.68/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 84 cents lower to $86.61
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.94 to $89.36/cwt.
“Hogs are lower apart from the Dec contract which is higher thanks to higher cash but a cutout that fell by 0.69,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cold Storage report was not bullish with frozen pork stocks growing 16% from a year ago and belly stocks up 246% from a year ago. National Direct Afternoon report rose 3.14. Hog slaughter projected at 488,000.”
"There is a record number of ribs in storage reflecting the lighter buying from China,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “In 2021 when China dropped German pork imports because of African Swine Fever, they increased buying pork from Portugal and Spain and particularly increased the importing of ribs and left the US with more ribs.”