In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell $7.25 to $124.09/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.22 to $132.42
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.44 to $119.91/cwt.
“Hog futures are lower this morning following another drop in the cutout of 2.68, and cutouts have been trending lower lately putting the strength of demand in question,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net export sales of 13,600 mt for 2022 were down 37% from the previous week and 43% from the prior 4-week average.”
Analysts are watching trends in hog slaughter. “The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 478,000 head yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “This brings the total for the week so far to 1.396 mln head, down from 1.406 mln last week and 1.419 mln a year ago.”