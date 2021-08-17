 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 2.64 to $98.32/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $102.95.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 1.23 to $118.12/cwt.

Pork traders are still looking ahead to tighter supply and increased demand, said Total Farm Marketing.

Chinese state data showed July’s sow herd was 0.5% below July 2020 marking the first monthly decline to the sow herd in over 2 years, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

