In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 65 cents to $63.63/cwt.
- National live was down $2.93 to $50.76
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.51 to $64.45
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.85 cents at $64.45/cwt.
Supply and demand are the key factors but the dollar is also helping to boost the hog market, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
December hogs closed sharply higher on the session and near the highs of the day, As a result, the market has hit the near term upside target, according to The Hightower Report.