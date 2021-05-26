In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.51 lower to $104.91/cwt.
- National live was down $1.90 to $81.87
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.10
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 54 cents to $123.98/cwt.
Analysts are watching trends in prices in China, and what it likely means for production there. “The sharp drop in China prices so far this year would suggest that production in China is expanding rapidly,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $124.26, down $0.26 on the day.”
The market continues to react to the tight supply situation. “New contract highs through October show traders believer more upside ahead,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Supplies continue to be tight with no end in sight. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000. Cash lean index for May 21: up .38 at 111.81."