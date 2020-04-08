In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 30 cents to $40.32/cwt.
- National live down $1.47 to $32.43/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 9 cents to $40.00/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $3.32 to $51.41/cwt.
June lean hogs were down $1.20, closing at $51.45. Hightower says “the market tried to fill the gap left on April 2, but came up just short.” Fears that pork cutout values will continue to fall helped pressure prices. Pork cutout values are down over $9 from a week ago, says Hightower.
Stewart-Peterson says the best-traded June contract “opened nearly $3 higher today, briefly testing the 10-day moving average resistance level. Prices then quickly sold off, closed the gap and are now in negative territory late in the session,” they said.