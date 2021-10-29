In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 82 cents to $61.70/cwt.
- National live down 3.49 to $47.09/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $63.35/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 2.52 to $96.50/cwt.
USDA estimates FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.921 million head. That is up 20k head from last week but trails last year by 37,000 head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
While November is typically a poor time to look to buy hog futures, this year may be different given the drop in productiuon expected for the first quarter, according to The Hightower Report.