Stewart-Peterson says “not only have slaughter number been very high to take advantage of increasing packer margins, but weights have been increasing against the normal seasonal trend. In addition, grocery stores have likely fulfilled most of their short-term pork needs.”
Allendale says on the positive side, USDA reported a much smaller hog breeding herd than expected. “Producers are finally planning a cut in production,” they said. Dec/Feb farrowings were up 1.9%. The next two quarters – Mar/May and Jun/Aug down 0.4% and 4.3% respectively.