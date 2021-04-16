In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.71 higher to $104.49/cwt.
- National live was 95 cents lower to $77.02
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $105.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.28/cwt.
“A report that first quarter Chinese pork production was up 31.9% from year ago levels underscores the sharp recovery in their hog sector and the likelihood that their pork import needs will drop off,” the Hightower Report said. “This came on top of a disappointing U.S. export sales report on Thursday that showed weekly pork sales falling to their lowest level since December.”
The low exports were a negative factor for hog markets, although pork cutout values were remaining strong right now.
“Cash hogs higher with pork cutouts very strong,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Marketing year low exports still sending shock through futures. Hog slaughter estimated at 480,000 head. Cash lean index for April 13; up .32 at 102.70.”