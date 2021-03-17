Traders believe that the new wave of African swine fever will cut growth in pork production in China to only 8%-10% this year, according to Rabobank. This compares with the previous growth expectation for 10%-15%. While the supply may not GROW as fast as feared, the increased supply should still ease pork imports from last year.
June hogs are trading at their highest levels since June 2014, settling above the key psychological $100 level. Charts look strong with price discovery looking for a top the hog market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.