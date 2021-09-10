 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was 56 cents lower to $85.86/cwt.
  • National live was down $5.82 to $63.42
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $88.92

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.60 to $105.10/cwt.

“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending Sept. 2 came in at 33,802 tonnes versus 33,503 the previous week and a four-week average of 23,049,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 1.445 mln tonnes, down from 1.550 at this time last year but the second highest on record. The 5-year average is 1.113 mln.”

Traders were watching trends in the cash market, cutout values and slaughter numbers as the week ended.

“Hopes of higher cash diminished yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cutouts also fell by 1.07 yesterday. Hog slaughter projected at 475,000. CME lean hog index for Sept 8: down 78 cents at 97.96.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

