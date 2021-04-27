“Better than expected China imports coupled with the imminent re-opening of many U.S. restaurants is currently cancelling surging feed costs and pushing June Hog Futures back to their highs,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
“The softness in retails on Monday my limit upside prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong rally in grain markets may support the deferred futures contract, as December hogs made new contract highs yesterday, slow expansion and possibly further tightening the U.S. hog herd.”