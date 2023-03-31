People are also reading…
Continued reaction is expected today from the Pigs and Hogs report yesterday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today. NASS’s quarterly update on the hog herd showed a 72.86m head inventory for March 1. “That was up 170,000 head or 0.23% from last year and on the nose with the trade average guess going in,” he said.
While the market seems to have the supply fundamentals to trade higher in the second quarter, the short-term direction remains uncertain given the weak action in pork and cash hog prices, The Hightower Report says.