Charts were called steady to higher as strong buying came into the hog market to close last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Charts improved technically as prices were trading well off the lows for the week. Follow through support will be the key going to this week.”
“The deferred contracts are building some recovery of recent lows as prices moved back to challenging or passing the $100.00 level,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The longer term concern of a tight hog supply picture supports the longer-term market.”