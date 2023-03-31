In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 4.05 to $71.90/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down 1.51 to $77.28/cwt.
NASS’s quarterly update on the hog herd showed a 72.86m head inventory for March 1st. That was up 170k head or 0.23% from last year and on the nose with the trade average guess going in. The breeding herd increased by 0.5% from last year to 6.127m head – again matching the pre-report estimate. Farrowing intentions for March-May was reported at 2.93m head, down from 2.967m last year compared to the 0.8% expected increase. The Dec-Feb pig crop was 32.058m head – up by 111k head yr/yr and near even with 2021, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The increase in numbers of hogs in 2023 is benefiting from active exports but has seen negative daily prices decline. Pork prices will depend on how much pork has been contracted for months ahead., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.