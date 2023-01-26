In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.70 to $70.57/cwt.
- National live was up $1.15 to $57.03
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.20 lower to $71.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.35 to $80.46/cwt.
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the session with an outside day up after the early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 5,” the Hightower Report said. “It won't take much in the way of positive news to spark some buying as the market is deeply oversold technically.”
“Hog weights decreased 0.9 pounds last week and are 2.4 pounds below a year ago showing that markets are current, but packers are have no trouble acquiring the animals,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The December Cold Storage showed total pork inventory up 16% from a year ago at 458.1 mln pounds and belly stocks were up 66% at 63.1 mln pounds.”