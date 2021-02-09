In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $3.48 to $64.10/cwt.
- National live was down 33 cents to $50.89
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base is reported at $65.28
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 49 cents at $85.36/cwt.
“The market remains overbought and holding a stiff premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values remain strong and there is still no technical sign of a short-term peak.”
Lean hogs are “in search of a high enough level to slow demand,” Total Farm marketing said. Slaughter was pegged at 496,000 head today.