Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $3.48 to $64.10/cwt.
  • National live was down 33 cents to $50.89
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base is reported at $65.28

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 49 cents at $85.36/cwt.

“The market remains overbought and holding a stiff premium to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values remain strong and there is still no technical sign of a short-term peak.”

Lean hogs are “in search of a high enough level to slow demand,” Total Farm marketing said. Slaughter was pegged at 496,000 head today.

