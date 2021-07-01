 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is still trending lower, they said, while cash hog prices are “relatively steady in key markets.”

“The hog market will be keeping a close eye on export sales numbers this morning as the overall actions of the Chinese have a direct influence on hog market on the open,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, hogs look to be building a bottom, but will need some additional fundamental strength to build the recovery further.”

