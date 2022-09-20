People are also reading…
Hog futures “were mixed to mostly higher” yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market looks to have made the turn higher and holding that strength to start the week was important. Hog supplies will be looking to tighten, and prices are looking supported to test higher level, especially if the cash market is looking to turn higher going into the end of the year.”
Aggressive sellers in the hog market “have been hard to find,” The Hightower Report said. The market is correcting on a wider than normal basis as pork cutouts are the highest they have been in nearly a month.