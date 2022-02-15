In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 2.90 to $89.41/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 1.26 to $106.72/cwt.
With increasing slaughter pace, packers may bid more aggressively, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The Japanese Yen is near recent lows and looks like it could drop some more, which isn’t positive for exports, but at least the Mexican Peso is strong and it should keep Mexico a strong buyer, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.