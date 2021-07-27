In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 45 cents to $105.54/cwt.
- National live price fell 2.38 to $77.35/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $107.36.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 55 cents to $123.49/cwt.
Mexico is going to be a strong buyer. Its proximity gives US pork producers a competitive advantage on shipping costs compared to Brazil or Europe, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Given the outlook for a continued increase in the production pace in the near future, it will take a turn down in pork prices to expect traders to rationalize the stiff discount to the cash, said The Hightower report.