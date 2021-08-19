Technically, the hog market is trying to work higher, but has consolidated the past couple of sessions, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Hogs looks like a value compared to the cattle market at this time, and that may keep some value buying in front of the market.
For the first two days of the week, hog slaughter is down 11,000 head compared to a year ago, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The five-day average was down 85 cents, and this follows a drop from Monday’s average. Weights are down but staying in a range from 207 to 209 pounds.