 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market is trying to work higher, but has consolidated the past couple of sessions, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Hogs looks like a value compared to the cattle market at this time, and that may keep some value buying in front of the market.

For the first two days of the week, hog slaughter is down 11,000 head compared to a year ago, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The five-day average was down 85 cents, and this follows a drop from Monday’s average. Weights are down but staying in a range from 207 to 209 pounds.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Oct. and Dec. futures traded lower on Friday before ending the session well above the lows for the week and continue mixed this morning, Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weekly pork export sales “lacked fire” with new net sales down 62% from last week as Japan and Mexico were the top buyers. China was quiet in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News