In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.62 to $125.50/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 44 cents lower to $130.19
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.09 to $102.99/cwt.
Traders and analysts continue to watch trends in average weights, and how they compare to recent history. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 276.5 pounds up from 275.7 pounds last week and 276.9 pounds a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.
Hog slaughter was running lower than a year ago. “Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 480,000 head on Tuesday, bringing the WTD slaughter total to 958,000,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 918,000 last week and 912,000 head during the same week last year.”