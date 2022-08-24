 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $1.62 to $125.50/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 44 cents lower to $130.19

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.09 to $102.99/cwt.

Traders and analysts continue to watch trends in average weights, and how they compare to recent history. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 276.5 pounds up from 275.7 pounds last week and 276.9 pounds a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.

Hog slaughter was running lower than a year ago. “Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 480,000 head on Tuesday, bringing the WTD slaughter total to 958,000,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 918,000 last week and 912,000 head during the same week last year.”

Traders are worried that hog supplies will surge soon, Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said, leading to a crash in prices.

Traders are hoping this week brings better news on the hog market as Friday's triple digit loss left the December hog contract with a $6.50 loss.

"Escalator up, elevator down. That's what the lean hog chart looked like at yesterday's close as longs rushed to liquidate ahead of the close."

The short-term cash fundamental news in terms of pork cutout "is sluggish" but the massive discount of futures to the cash market helped to spark buying.

Hogs gave back triple digits in trade on Thursday and appear to be headed lower for the week pending what happens today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.

