In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 5.19 to $122.44/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.32 to $123.86/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up 2.40 to $117.47/cwt.
August hogs hold a discount to July which is expiring soon giving August an opportunity to fill that gap, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Market is finding some support from the weakness in the grain markets yesterday and today, according to The Hightower Report.