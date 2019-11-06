In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 80 cents lower to $45.15/cwt.
- National live was down 88 cents to $38.14
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $1.62 to $44.00
The USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.44 to $80.94/cwt.
Analysts were watching pork export values, among other factors.
“Export sales lately have not met expectations, though yesterday’s sharp jump in pork values may be hinting at a large purchase,” Stewart-Peterson said. “December hogs are trading at a large premium to the cash market, which is a limiting factor though the downtrend in the index may be stabilizing.”
“The inability of the pork cut-out values to continue to rally into late yesterday added to the bearish tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash hogs are also drifting lower this week and that leaves December hogs at a stiff premium to the cash market.”