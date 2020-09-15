In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 72 cents to $58.89/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.06 to $60.44
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.55 at $84.26/cwt.
It has been a “real roller coaster” for the October hog contract, William Moore of the Price Futures Group said, with the ASF discovery in Germany. Moore said that China should stay a buyer of pork which should keep the uptrend going.
There was simply no new buying interest in the December hog contract, The Hightower Report said. “With the market at a big premium to the cash market, and the technical overbought condition of the market, we cannot rule out a significant pullback short term.”