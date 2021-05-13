Hog prices “are consolidating around Tuesday’s trading range” Total Farm Marketing said. The market is trying to find direction, with export sales expected to give just that today. “Recent export sales numbers have been supportive of price with good export demand.”
“The strong demand keeps the packers active looking for slaughter hogs, overall supporting the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The biggest headwind over the hog market has been the softening Chinese pork prices, now trading back to January lows. This factor will be closely watched.”