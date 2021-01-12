In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 52 cents to $55.00/cwt.
- National live price was $43.08 with no comparison.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $54.633
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 14 cents to $79.19/cwt.
China’s appetite for pork will be key to 2021 demand, said Total Farm Marketing.
The monthly USDA reports saw 2020 pork production at 28.296 billion lbs. 2021 production was increased by 55m lbs to 28.565 billion. That came mostly via a Q1 and Q4 revision, said Brugler Marketing.