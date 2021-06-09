In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.66 higher to $115/cwt.
- National live was up 86 cents to $84.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $123.86
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 56 cents lower to $134.38/cwt.
Packers have been working to get enough hogs, while prices have been increasing. “Packers are not shy about needing hogs as prices increase,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Traders to continue buy breaks – market trend still upward. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000. Cash lean index for June 4: up 1.76 at 116.51.”
“Exports for the month represented 27.9% of production for the month of April,” the Hightower Report said. “China imported 149.1 mln pounds which was down from March, and down from the record high of near 257 mln pounds. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $135.06, up $0.12 on the day.”