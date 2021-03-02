In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.28 to $80.93/cwt.
- National live had no comparison at $61.83
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $83.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.50 to $94.87/cwt.
Hog markets are down as the “fluctuating pork cutout values” are pressuring the futures market, Total Farm Marketing said. “China claims it will work to stabilize its hog production,” they added, which helped drop prices as well.
The Hightower Report said momentum studies are trending lower in April hogs and it “should accelerate a move lower if support levels are taken out.”