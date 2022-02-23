In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $5.77 to $95.10.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.89 to $101.22.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 36 cents to $109.12.
April hogs closed sharply lower on the day after posting a contract high, according to The Hightower Report. The market seems vulnerable to long liquidation unless there is a daily dose of bullish news.
Higher grain prices may have an impact on the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.