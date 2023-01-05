 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up 92 cents to $74.39/cwt.
  • National live price was $57.76, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 85 cents to $74.35

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.51 lower to $84.32/cwt.

Analysts continue to watch average weights, export news and price trends. “Average weights this week were much higher than expected and this caused pork production to swell,” the Hightower Report said. “With a slow export tone, it may be difficult to absorb the extra pork without lower prices.”

Traders are also watching trends in hog slaughter numbers. “Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 933,000 head for the week through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 985,000 head last week and 1.38 mln head during the same week last year.”

