In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 23 cents to $45.21/cwt.
- National live was up $2.20, staying at $35.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 30 cents at $80.64/cwt.
Hogs started off trade today strong, but pressure limited gains in the market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Despite volatile trade, Sloup said the market has overall moved sideways.
The lean hog contract isn't finding the same support in the front months as soybeans are, Mike Lung of Allendale said this afternoon. "There is a little bearish market," he said.