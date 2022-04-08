In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down $2.57 to $97.73/cwt.
- National live not available.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2.24 to $100.28/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.75 to $103.60/cwt.
Hog futures held support yesterday but bear spreading at midday today with traders buying deferred contracts and selling nearby, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Net sales of pork exports were very good at 41,200 metric tons. Mexico was the largest buyer as usual and this week China finally surfaced after weeks of being absent with 13,000mt, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.