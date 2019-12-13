Pork export sales are strong at 29,166 tonnes, a 31% increase over last year, Allendale said. “China’s government issued special no-tariff import permits Thursday night,” they said. “Today’s sales only cover activity through Thursday.”
“China will have an incentive to book more pork for 2020,” The Hightower Report said. “China buying has slowed in the last two weekly export sales reports but if a trade deal is accomplished and China will be in a position to spend up to $50 billion on US agricultural products.”