 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

The market is probing for a short-term low with an oversold technical condition, but there is still no sign of a low yet, The Hightower Report said today. “Pork cutout values collapsed this week and it may take signs that demand has improved on the break in order to forge a low,” The Report said.

February hogs were left behind in a market surge. “The hog market worked triple digits higher in the summer months, though Feb closed on a 20 cent loss,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Continued anguish over the inability for the cash market to move higher is dragging on the futures market, said Ben Diconstanzo. If Hogs hold …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“The market is oversold, and the USDA report showed per capita supply will not be as high as feared,” The Hightower Report said today.

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures posted a 1.71% loss in the fourth quarter but were 7.64% higher in 2022, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. In 2021, lea…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

There is typically a “significant drop” in pork production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, which has supported a normal seasonal…

Lean Hogs

With the oversold condition the hog market turned up in pork values. The market may see a short-term recovery bounce as hogs closed lower in t…

Lean Hogs

The lean hog futures market rallied back from last week’s loss on $0.52 to $2.02 gains for Monday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Feb…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News