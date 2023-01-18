People are also reading…
The market is probing for a short-term low with an oversold technical condition, but there is still no sign of a low yet, The Hightower Report said today. “Pork cutout values collapsed this week and it may take signs that demand has improved on the break in order to forge a low,” The Report said.
February hogs were left behind in a market surge. “The hog market worked triple digits higher in the summer months, though Feb closed on a 20 cent loss,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.