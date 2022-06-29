 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report today after the markets close, which could provide the outlook the market is looking for to break out of this range one way or another, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Expectations are for the report to show still tightening hog supplies and limited expansions.

Going into the quarterly hogs and pigs report, analysts expect see between a 1.6% and 0.2% lighter inventory compared with June 2021, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

