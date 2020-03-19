In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 21 cents to $56.08/cwt.
- National live up 17 cents to $42.18/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.19 to $56.05/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $4.03 to $78.93/cwt.
April lean hogs closed up $1.85 at $69.15. Hightower says the market’s short-term trend “is positive on the close above the nine-day moving average”, adding “it is a mildly bullish indicator that the market closed over the pivot swing number.”
The cash index and pork values are still trending higher lately, which is providing good support. Stewart-Peterson says the heavy production pace is allowing grocers to keep meat cases stocked, and is also providing supplies ready in case China becomes a major buyer soon.