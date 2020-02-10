The outbreak of the coronavirus has delayed the launch of new pig breeding facilities in China, putting “even more pressure on China’s pork supplies and prices,” according to officials in the country, Allendale said. “China has released 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserve. They are also aiming to raise imports to alleviate shortages.”
The Hightower Report noted the pressure on Chinese prices, as the average spot pig price was up 2.75% over the weekend, up 6.32% for the month and 14.1% up for the year to date. “The market is still being supported by very strong monthly exports for the month of December and a huge sales book for 2020 for China,” they said.