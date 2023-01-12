In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 39 cents to $72.60/cwt.
- National live was up 23 cents to $56.51
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 37 cents lower to $73.77
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.35 to $79.33/cwt.
“Feb hogs fell lower for the 10th time in the last eleven days as the cash market tone still holds buyers to the sidelines,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With today’s close, Feb hogs have tested and held trend line support at the bottom of the market, while Apr futures are trading at their lowest point since October.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending January 5 came at 4,021 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 13,066 for 2023 for a total of 17,087,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 21,742 the previous week and was the lowest since December 1. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 208,638 tonnes, down from 240,037 a year ago and the lowest since 2018.”