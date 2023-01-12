 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 39 cents to $72.60/cwt.
  • National live was up 23 cents to $56.51
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 37 cents lower to $73.77

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.35 to $79.33/cwt.

“Feb hogs fell lower for the 10th time in the last eleven days as the cash market tone still holds buyers to the sidelines,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With today’s close, Feb hogs have tested and held trend line support at the bottom of the market, while Apr futures are trading at their lowest point since October.”

“US pork export sales for the week ending January 5 came at 4,021 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 13,066 for 2023 for a total of 17,087,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 21,742 the previous week and was the lowest since December 1. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 208,638 tonnes, down from 240,037 a year ago and the lowest since 2018.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs wallow in the red this week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

Lean Hogs

Continued anguish over the inability for the cash market to move higher is dragging on the futures market, said Ben Diconstanzo. If Hogs hold …

Lean Hogs

The lean hog futures market rallied back from last week’s loss on $0.52 to $2.02 gains for Monday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Feb…

Lean Hogs

The lean hog futures market ended the day Wednesday with $0.45 to $1 losses. That left the February contract at a net $3.62 loss for the week …

Lean hogs

This week starts on a positive not after, lean hog prices rallied triple digits to end last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

There is typically a “significant drop” in pork production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, which has supported a normal seasonal…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News