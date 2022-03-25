In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 2.27 to $108.84/cwt.
- National live down 24 cents to $82.39/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 13 cents to $109.59/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 1.89 to $109.90/cwt.
Packers may need to be aggressive if they did not get enough for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Avian flu is on TV, radio, and the internet as chickens, turkeys and ducks are being slaughtered across the Midwest, Northwest and South. Hog traders feel there could be a need for more pork., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.