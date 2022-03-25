 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up 2.27 to $108.84/cwt.
  • National live down 24 cents to $82.39/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 13 cents to $109.59/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 1.89 to $109.90/cwt.

Packers may need to be aggressive if they did not get enough for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Avian flu is on TV, radio, and the internet as chickens, turkeys and ducks are being slaughtered across the Midwest, Northwest and South. Hog traders feel there could be a need for more pork., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Price action is turning friendlier “with a tighter supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower as long liquidation still pressures the market, despite a firm fundamental tone overall, said Matthew Strelow …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are in an oversold condition and “may be in position for a bounce,” The Hightower Report said. However, the upside appears limited…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technical action is bullish in the hog market, The Hightower Report said. However the upside “appears somewhat limited fundamentally.” Talk of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Pork retail values closed softer on Wednesday afternoon, but buyers stepped back into Thursday’s pork values as prices closed firmer, trading …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

An inability to take price higher could see consolidation continue in the pork market, said Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News