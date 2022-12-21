 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in down from Monday and down from the previous week. “This was the lowest it had been since January 11. Given the shift in supply into the first quarter, the market looks vulnerable to choppy to lower trade,” The Hightower Report said today.

Plentiful supply is a concern. Pork production has not followed it’s usual declines from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. This year, pork production is expected to decline at a much lower rate, comparable with 2015 when production increased slightly. “This would be the second most bearish setup for the market on record. In 2015 (a similar year), February hogs were at $82.85 at this time of the year and went off the board at $62.05, The Hightower Report said.

