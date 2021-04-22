 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 42 cents higher to $107.30/cwt.
  • National live rose 99 cents to $82.35
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.71

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.06 to $114.70/cwt.

“The hog market is still looking for a bottom and may be in the building process of finding that floor,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weekly export sales added a bit of confusion as the USDA made a correction from the market being over-reported in 2020. Net sales for the week were at -22,100 MT, as over-reported 54,476 MT for Mexico in 2020 were taken from the weekly totals.”

Besides the weak export sales numbers, the grain market action was impacting hog markets. “In addition, fund traders have a tendency to sell livestock futures when grain markets rally,” the Hightower Report said. “With June hogs trading in line with the cash market, and corn prices very high, producers are moving hogs as soon they are ready.”

