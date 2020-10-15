The strong demand and cash market will be a key going forward into 2021 as pork production is looking to decline into next year. “This decline will be based on number, as pork carcasses are making their seasonal climb higher on fresh grain supplies,” said Stewart-Peterson.
“April hogs rallied yesterday to the highest level since January 15 before closing lower on the session,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
December hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since January 24. “The continued stiff discount of December to the cash market has sparked short covering and some new buying,” The Report said.