In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 72 cents lower to $63.98/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 80 cents to $64.25
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.07 to $93.39/cwt.
“Short-term news positive, market looking top heavy,” Stewart-Peterson said. "Long term bearish forces but ash news is supportive. Dow Jones projected slaughter 483K head vs last week’s 481K. October cattle higher with continued buying based on short-term needs. Highest price since Feb. 2020.”
The technical indicators were mixed for hog markets. “Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive. With the close higher than the pivot swing number, the market is in a slightly bullish posture.”