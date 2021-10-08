“Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact but was due for some correction. Support levels at the 100-day MA held again yesterday, but may need stronger overall fundamental numbers to initiate new buying,” TFM said.
The turn down in the cash market is a bearish development, but the huge discount of futures to the cash market is a factor which may limit the selling pressures. The export news remains bearish, and the seasonal advance in slaughter supply could cause a further decline in cash markets in the weeks just ahead, The Hightower Report said.