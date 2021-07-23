October hogs opened higher yesterday and pushed up to the highest level since June 16 but closed moderately lower on the day and took out the previous day's low, according to The Hightower Report. The hook reversal is a bearish technical development and suggests a short term top is in place.
The monthly USDA cold storage report showed June pork stocks had tightened another 20 million pounds, to 442.145 million, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was the tightest since December and the lowest supply going into July since 410 million pounds in 2010.