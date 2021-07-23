 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

October hogs opened higher yesterday and pushed up to the highest level since June 16 but closed moderately lower on the day and took out the previous day's low, according to The Hightower Report. The hook reversal is a bearish technical development and suggests a short term top is in place.

The monthly USDA cold storage report showed June pork stocks had tightened another 20 million pounds, to 442.145 million, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was the tightest since December and the lowest supply going into July since 410 million pounds in 2010.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs

National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.National live up 10 cents at $81.03.Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures are calling slightly higher this morning as price action “was disappointing” to open the week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Pr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is…

