In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.98 to $124.71/cwt.
- National live was up $1.89 to $95.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 6 cents higher to $129.28
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 47 cents lower to $123.90/cwt.
“US pork export sales for the week ending July 14 came in at 20,647 tonnes, up from 18,277 the previous week but below the average of the previous four weeks at 27,327,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.002 mln tonnes, down from 1.242 mln a year ago and 1.324 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 1.069 mln.”
“Hogs are higher this morning with August leading the way after another large jump in cash, but a decrease in the pork cutout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash hogs have gained 23.25 over the past two days as packers have been aggressively purchasing hogs. Net pork sales of 20,600 mt for 2022 were up 13% from the previous week and down 23% from prior 4-week average.”