In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 13.58 to $129.19/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 13.20 to $132.86/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 3.76 to $121.15/cwt.
Packers have been trying to slow chain speed to limit the number of hogs needed to purchase, but reduced slaughter with good demand should only mean higher prices and a higher cutout, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Compared to a week ago, the CME Lean hog Index is just about steady but the CME Pork Index has dropped $2.56. Packers are buying hogs to fill pork orders and not taking extra. A producer moves hogs at the packers schedule, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.