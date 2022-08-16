 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 13.58 to $129.19/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 13.20 to $132.86/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 3.76 to $121.15/cwt.

Packers have been trying to slow chain speed to limit the number of hogs needed to purchase, but reduced slaughter with good demand should only mean higher prices and a higher cutout, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Compared to a week ago, the CME Lean hog Index is just about steady but the CME Pork Index has dropped $2.56. Packers are buying hogs to fill pork orders and not taking extra. A producer moves hogs at the packers schedule, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

