In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up $2.56 to $84.68/cwt.
- National live price was $63.50, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.74 higher to $85.90
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $5.37 lower to $84.45/cwt.
The big moves in pork cutout values led to an active market.
“Volatile action in pork cutout values has the market experiencing strong swings as traders are uncertain if the cash market has bottomed for the year,” The Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $85.34, down $4.48 on the day.”
“High volatility in recent weeks may be suggesting the market is nearing a top,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It is not unusual for a market to wildly fluctuate near a top or bottom. We are not necessarily suggesting a near-term top is in place; however, longer-range economic concerns both domestically and internationally could weigh on demand.”